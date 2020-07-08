FTSE 100 falls as coronavirus cases worry investors

The FTSE 100 has fallen for the second day as rising coronavirus cases in some parts of the world take the shine off the reopening of economies.

London’s blue-chip index dipped 0.6 per cent at the opening bell to 6,154 points. The FTSE 250 index of slightly smaller companies fell 0.4 per cent.

Asian markets were mixed overnight. China continued its rally with the CSI 300 up 1.6 per cent. But Japan’s Nikkei index fell 0.8 per cent.

California in the US notched up more than 10,000 coronavirus cases yesterday. That was a record rise for a single day.

Coronavirus cases also rose sharply in the Australian state of Victoria. Melbourne, the country’s second-biggest city, saw restrictions reimposed.

The jump in cases in the US, which was also seen in Texas, spooked Wall Street yesterday. The S&P 500 dropped 1.1 per cent and the Dow Jones finished down 1.5 per cent. It brought a five-day rally to an end.

“The continuing spike in cases across the US Sun Belt states, along with a leadership vacuum from Washington DC, frazzled investor nerves,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at currency firm Oanda.

Yet he added: “The price action itself was actually quite limited in scale. US stock markets remain at, or near, record highs.”

FTSE 100 lags US markets

European markets like have lagged behind Wall Street, however.

Since its March low the FTSE 100 has risen around 23 per cent. But the US’s S&P 500 has shot up more than 40 per cent.

David Madden, market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets, said: “By the close of play yesterday, the FTSE 100, Dax 30 and the CAC 40 had handed back nearly all the gains that were made on Monday.”

Yet he said: “Yesterday’s move was more about a correction rather than a sharp change in outlook.”

On the currency markets, the pound rose around 0.4 per cent against the dollar yesterday. That was after the European Union said it was willing to give ground on fishing policy, a sticking point in Brexit points.

It also came ahead of UK chancellor Rishi Sunak’s big speech on the economy today. He will lay out a number of stimulus packages, including £2bn to support young people in work.

The pound was 0.1 per cent higher against the dollar at $1.256 this morning. The euro was up 0.1 per cent at $1.129.