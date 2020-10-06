FTSE 100 treads water after Trump leaves hospital

The FTSE 100 put in a shaky performance this morning following President Trump’s departure from hospital last night.

The blue-chip index started the morning with modest gains, edging 0.1 per cent higher in early trading, before slipping into the red to stand 0.53 per cent lower at 5,911.48 by 8.45am. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.13 per cent.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay and said he felt “real good,” though one of his doctors cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet.

Banking stocks were among the FTSE’s biggest risers this morning, with Barclays, Lloyds and Natwest each adding over one per cent. Rolls Royce led the index, adding 5.27 per cent.

Outside the FTSE, Wagamama-owner The Restaurant Group climbing as much as 6.6 per cent after reporting improved like-for-like sales figures for the period since the start of July.

The FTSE 100’s European peers made modest gains this morning. In Germany, the DAX climbed 0.11 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 added 0.16 per cent.

The FTSE 100 had been tipped to follow global markets higher as the news helped improve risk sentiment, with Asian stocks hitting a two-week high on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.52 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.84 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite index slipped into the red, shedding 0.2 per cent.