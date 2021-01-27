FTSE 100 dips as sterling rallies and investors await big tech earnings

The FTSE 100 dipped on Wednesday as sterling rallied amid US stimulus speculation and investors eyed a busy day of tech earnings on Wall Street.

London’s blue-chip index is down 0.1 per cent to 6,645 points while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 inched 0.09 per cent higher.

The index’s main issue is the pound – cable is at its highest level for close to 33 months, trading above $1.374 amid US speculation. Against the euro a 0.2 per cent rise has lifted sterling to an eight and a half month peak.

Across Europe markets opened lower with Germany’s Dax down 0.6 per cent and France’s dipping 0.3 per cent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 opened 0.5 per cent lower.

The FTSE had remained resilient through Tuesday despite the unemployment figures making for grim reading. But news that the UK had passed 100,000 deaths will have done little to market sentiment this morning.

“In the UK, markets are also being hamstrung by the slowing momentum, with a lack of obvious near-term positive catalysts combining with the resilience of sterling to crimp gains in the major index,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor said.

Investors will be looking across the Atlantic for some glimmer of hope in a busy day for tech earnings but Connor Campbell, Spreadex’s financial analyst predicts a “frustratingly mixed session” as it will happen after market close.

US stocks await big tech earnings

On Tuesday US stocks dropped slightly from record highs with the benchmark S&P 500 dipping 0.15 per cent.

But the fall was subdued as investors readied themselves for a busy Wednesday. Tech giants Facebook, Apple and Tesla are all due to report earnings after market close.

It comes off the back of Microsoft’s better-than-expected results on Tuesday as sales rose 17 per cent last quarter and its cloud division grew 50 per cent. Its shares jumped four per cent after hours.

Meanwhile Gamestop, which has been propelled into the spotlight by Reddit users, rose another 90.1 per cnet yesterday.

Today’s other big highlight will be the first Fed meeting of the year. It is not expected to change its monetary policy decision and will maintain its near-zero interest rates.

“The big question will be over any timetable for tapering asset purchases, but Powell is likely to adopt a dovish tone on this, and reiterate that it’s premature to contemplate this given the challenging near-term outlook and remaining uncertainties,” Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank’s research strategist said.