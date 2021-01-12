FTSE 100 creeps up as UK retailers suffer

The FTSE 100 opened slightly higher today as the UK’s retailers suffered the worst year on record due to the coronavirus pandemic.

London’s premier index was up 0.1 per cent at the opening bell to stand at 6,808 points.

The small rise came after the bourse lost 1.0 per cent yesterday as last week’s fast start to 2021 cooled around the world.

DIY firm Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix, was among the biggest gainers in early trading, rising 2.3 per cent.

The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms was also steady at the open at 20,778 points.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “In the UK, the arguably important psychological level of 7000 for the FTSE 100 remains out of reach for now, as the index has faltered slightly after a sparkling start to the year.

“Even so, the index is still ahead by 5.0 per cent overall in the first few days of trading this year, although the wider concerns being felt by many economies as another lockdown bites have taken some of the shine off sentiment.”

Overnight shares eased back from record highs around the world as traders took a breather on the back of rising coronavirus cases and political chaos in the US.

The Nasdaq led modest losses on Wall Street, falling 1.3 per cent as investors sold tech giants who have taken action against Trump and his supporters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 per cent after touching an all-time high on Monday.