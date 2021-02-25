FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining and energy stocks

London’s FTSE 100 rose by 0.4 per cent on Thursday as mining and energy stocks tracked higher commodity prices.

The rise was led by mining companies including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP, gaining between 1.5 and 2 per cent on higher metal prices.

The FTSE 250 followed suit with a 0.1 per cent rise, led by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.

Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus has helped the FTSE 100 recover 35 per cent from its March 2020 lows.

Investors are looking forward to the budget plan next Wednesday with expectations of more stimulus measures and emergency support for businesses.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was packaging giant DS Smith who rose by almost 9 per cent as its rival Mondi weighs up a £5bn takeover.

Anglo American gained more than 4 per cent as it boosted dividends after strong commodity prices helped the miner recover from Covid disruptions.

Royal Dutch Shell and HSBC also rose 3.7 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by almost 5.4 per cent, followed by Standard Chartered’s 4.8 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, outsourcer Serco rose 5 per cent as it reinstated dividends and raised 2021 forecasts after posting a 20 per cent jump in annual revenue.

“The moves are what you would expect if our assessment of the outlook for economic growth has led to an increase in inflation expectations,” said Simona Gambarini, a markets economist at Capital Economics.

“In this type of scenario, you would see rotation towards sectors like materials and energy, which benefit the most from further recovery in the economy.”

Around the world

Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 1.5 per cent, trimming more than half of its losses from the previous day where a stamp duty hike plunged shares.

European stocks have risen, with Euro Stoxx 50 Futures up around 0.6 per cent in early trading.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones average jumped 1.35 per cent to a record high, outperforming 1 per cent gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.