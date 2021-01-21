FTSE 100 climbs as global markets hit new heights on Biden inauguration

The FTSE 100 pushed higher as trading began this morning as markets around the world hit new highs on the back of Joe Biden’s swearing-in as President of the United States.

After a late surge saw it pick up 0.4 per cent yesterday, London’s leading index gained 0.5 per cent this morning to hit 6,770 points.

The smaller FTSE 250 index of mid-cap firms also climbed, rising 0.3 per cent to 20,941 points.

Traders will hope that the buoyant mood that swept through world markets yesterday will shake the FTSE 100 out of a recent period of slow trading.

Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said that the rise was especially impressive given a rally in the value of the pound to $1.37.

Software company Sage Group was the biggest riser, up 3.5 per cent after it said business was brisk in the first quarter, in line with expectations.

Banking stocks HSBC and Nat West, which often act as economic bellwethers, were on the front foot rising by around 2.5 per cent.

Despite this morning’s increase, it was still behind the French CAC and the German DAX, which were up 0.6 and 0.7 per cent respectively.

Later today traders will turn their attention to the European Central Bank as Christine Lagarde sets out the next steps for the coronavirus recovery.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susannah Streeter said: “Although fresh stimulus isn’t expected given that it announced a €500bn euro extension to its quantitative easing programme just last month, some idea about the direction of travel, if economies are forced to stay locked down for longer, would be welcome.”

Wall Street hits new records as world welcomes Biden

Biden’s inauguration, which passed peacefully, triggered a global market rally which saw several indices hit new record highs.

In the US, the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all reached their highest levels ever, with the former leading the way with a 1.6 per cent rise.

The Nasdaq was driven also by Netflix, which gained 17 per cent after yet another increase in customers.

Asian markets followed suit overnight, with the MSCI index of pan-Asian shares up 0.9 per cent overall.

The Nikkei jumped 0.8 per cent, while China’s blue-chip market gained 1.8 per cent.

Biden has already pledged a $1.9bn stimulus package in a bid to revive the struggling US economy, and new treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said the administration will “act big” in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.