FTSE 100 climbs after coronavirus-induced plunge

The FTSE 100 rose as investors regained some poise after London’s main index plunged more than three per cent yesterday as a second coronavirus lockdown appeared near.

The blue-chip index was up 0.3 per cent this morning to 5,189 points. That was down significantly from its opening figure of above 6,000 yesterday. The FTSE 250 slipped 0.4 per cent.

Read more: FTSE 100 and US stocks plunge amid coronavirus lockdown fears

In Germany, the Dax also recovered some of the ground it lost yesterday, rising 0.6 per cent. The French CAC 40 climbed 0.1 per cent and the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 per cent.

The minor recovery in stock prices came after a bloodbath yesterday saw the FTSE 100 lose around £52bn in the worst sell-off since June.

European indices finished more than three per cent lower as investors worried that more coronavirus restrictions would derail the economic recovery.

FTSE 100 stable despite new restrictions

FTSE 100 investors will keep a close eye on government ministers today. Minister will themselves be closely watching rising coronavirus cases.

In the UK, coronavirus has surged in recent days, with new cases topping 4,300 yesterday. They were regularly below 1,000 a day in June and July.

The government in response is set to order pubs to shut at 10pm. And it will row back on its advice that encouraged employees to return to the workplace. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak at 11.30am.

Cabinet office minister Michael Gove today said: “We need to balance, obviously, the need to ensure that people can continue to work, and indeed, critically, continue to go to school and benefit from education, against taking steps to try to reduce the virus.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Pubs and restaurants forced to shut at 10pm from Thursday

The dollar continued to rise as investors sought the safe-haven asset. It was up 0.1 per cent against a basket of other currencies.

Sterling continued to haemorrhage, slipping 0.5 per cent against the dollar to stand at $1.275. A lower pound helps the FTSE 100 as it makes overseas earnings worth relatively more.