Kingfisher profit jumps as online sales rise during lockdown

B&Q-owner Kingfisher increased its statutory pre-tax profit by 62.4 per cent in the first half of the year as a strong second quarter and online sales growth boosted the retail group.

The FTSE 100 firm also said it had seen “an encouraging start to the second half of the year”. It said like-for-like sales were up 17 per cent in the third quarter.

Its adjusted pre-tax profit was up 23.1 per cent in the first half compared to a year earlier at £415m.

Yet Kingfisher warned that “continued uncertainty and concerns over Covid-19 and the wider economic outlook” mean it cannot predict the sales outlook for the rest of the 2020-21 financial year.

More to follow.