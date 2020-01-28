FTSE 100 recovery fades as coronavirus fears continue

The FTSE 100’s strong start to the morning has faded as investors settle into “wait and see mode” after stock markets crumbled yesterday as fears over coronavirus took hold.

The UK’s benchmark index had at one point risen 0.5 per cent this morning but was just 0.1 per cent higher by 10am at 7,422.

A similar story unfolded in other European markets. France’s CAC 40, Germany’s Dax and the Euronext 100 all climbed over 0.5 per cent before falling marginally into the red.

The caution of European investors came after coronavirus today claimed its first life in Beijing. The death toll has now hit 106 – all in China and all but six from the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak originated.

Fears over the spreading of coronavirus pushed down Asian stocks for the second day in a row. Japan’s Nikkei 225 finished 0.6 per cent lower and Singapore’s index ended the day down 1.6 per cent.

Beijing has extended the Chinese Lunar New Year to 2 February, meaning Shanghai and Beijing’s stock markets will stay closed until at least then.

Kit Juckes of Societe Generale said the markets had moved “into wait and see mode”.

“Today, investors are threatening to go yield-hunting again. I doubt that this mood will last for long,” he said.

He said the ultra-low interest rates of central banks around the world were a factor. “The belief that low rates can and will smooth over in the deepest potholes in the road ahead for financial markets is deeply-ingrained.”

“But there will be an economic impact from the virus outbreak, even if we don’t yet know how long it will last and therefore how big the economic hit will be.”

The Brent crude oil price fell one per cent to $58.72, as traders assessed the potential hit to major global industries.

Barclays analysts said in a note: “If air passenger traffic in China declined by half in first quarter of 2020, it would likely lead to a 300,000 barrels per day year on year decline in jet-kerosene demand from China.”

The yield on the safe-haven US 10-year Treasury fell 2.9 basis points (0.029 percentage points) to 1.579, its lowest level since October. Yields move inversely to price.

Various analysts warned that the historically high valuations of global stocks made them vulnerable to a change in mood.

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said: “The reality is that positioning and valuations are stretched and the data still has a lot to prove.”

Analysts at asset manager Unigestion said: “The outbreak of the Coronavirus ahead of the Chinese new year could act as a trigger to a broader sentiment shift which would only be accelerated by high valuations across the board.”