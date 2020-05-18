FTSE 100 boosted as oil prices stage modest recovery

The FTSE 100 started the week higher as investors welcomed the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions and oil prices built on gains made last week.

London’s blue-chip stock index rose 2.4 per cent, edging closer to the 6,000 points mark. The FTSE 250 opened two per cent higher.

European indices followed the FTSE 100’s trajectory, with the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 up 0.47 per cent. France’s Cac edged up 0.11 per cent, while Germany’s Dax rose 1.2 per cent.

The FTSE 100’s positive start to the week came as oil prices staged somewhat of a recovery. As the global economy starts to reopen, the oil glut has started to ease helping prices. WTI Crude and Brent are up more than three per cent, building on gains from the past few weeks.

Asian markets also gained overnight, despite grim figures from Japan showing it had slipped into recession. The world’s third-largest economy shrunk 3.4 per cent on an annualised basis, with the fourth quarter of 2019 plunging 7.3 per cent.

The FTSE 100 commodities stocks reacted well to the modest recovery in oil prices. Shares in BP and Shell jumped 4.64 per cent and 4.36 per cent respectively. Tullow Oil climbed nearly nine per cent in early trading, to 25.97p, after collapsing in recent weeks.

Shares in Ryanair rose 3.67 per cent even after the it said it expects passenger numbers to halve in the current financial year. The budget airline said it expected numbers to fall below 80m, down from its original target of 154m.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary told the BBC’s Today programme that it intended to restart large numbers of flights from July, despite government plans to introduce a two-week quarantine for people arriving in the UK.

O’Leary said: “It’s idiotic and it’s un-implementable. You don’t have enough police in the UK.”

