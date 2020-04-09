FTSE 100 and European stocks rise on hopes of coronavirus peak

The FTSE 100 rose alongside the major European stocks this morning as traders expressed optimism that the coronavirus pandemic is peaking.

Traders pushed London’s blue-chip index back into the green as it opened 1.9 per cent higher to 5,781 points.

The FTSE 100’s 100-point jump came after a 0.5 per cent drop into the red yesterday ended a two-day run of gains for UK stocks.

European stocks match FTSE 100 jump

And today’s climb mirrored that of European stocks, which also surged in early trading. France’s Cac jumped 1.44 per cent and Germany’s Dax soared 1.5 per cent higher.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index added 1.3 per cent in early trading.

Broadly speaking, European stocks and the FTSE 100 have risen this week on hopes authorities will relax coronavirus lockdown measures as cases fall.

Those hopes are still intact despite a recent rise in coronavirus deaths and EU finance ministers failing to agree an economic recovery strategy yesterday.

“Given the fast deteriorating economic tissue, there are talks in the US and Europe for start releasing some containment measures,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

But this would now run counter to an unexpected rise in new case numbers after a decline earlier this week, she added.

UK coronavirus deaths spiked overnight with 938 people dying. That followed a lower number on Monday, with Tuesday’s death rate rising again too.

But the number of new hospitalisations dipped to rise by 10 per cent, according to Deutsche Bank. That is better than the previous five-day average of 14.4 per cent.

UK coronavirus cases could peak over Easter

Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said the coronavirus death rate could continue to climb but that does not correlate to a higher infection rate.

“We have now seen in many regions that fatalities do lag improvements elsewhere,” he said. “They can continue to rise when people who are hospitalised for long periods pass away even after case curves flatten.”

The government has warned that the UK coronavirus outbreak could peak over the Easter weekend, while the FTSE 100 is closed.

“The broad lockdown is taking a heavy toll on economies and lead to heated conversations among policymakers who seem increasingly impatient to see the economic activity getting back to a normal pace,” she warned.

“Alas, the time will show if releasing containment measures too early is the right decision, with the risk of prolonging the pandemic and its economic impact in time and in space.”