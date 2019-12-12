Freshfields partner exits after investigation in latest #MeToo case

A Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer partner left the firm this week after an investigation into a suspected #MeToo case, the firm confirmed today.

Disputes and investigations partner Nick Williams left the firm on Wednesday following an investigation into his conduct.

Website Legal Week reported that his exit was related to #MeToo concerns.

A spokesperson for Freshfields said: “We can confirm that following an internal investigation, Nick Williams has left the firm and his last day was 11 December.”

In October, Freshfields restructuring partner Ryan Beckwith, 41, resigned from the firm after a tribunal found he had taken advantage of a very drunk junior lawyer.

Beckwith had been suspended by the firm, but resigned after the tribunal found he ought to have known that the junior lawyer was intoxicated to the extent her judgement was impaired and that he ought to have known his conduct was inappropriate.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) fined Beckwith £35,000 and ordered him to pay costs of £200,000, but did not strike him off.

According to his now-deleted profile on the firm’s website, Williams focuses on disputes, regulatory and criminal investigations for major corporate clients.

He has experience defending investigations and proceedings brought by the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Financial Reporting Council and has particular experience of accounting-related disputes and investigations, his profile said.

Williams could not be reached for comment.

