Fresh blow for Rachel Reeves as voters scorn growth plans

Polls indicate voters have little confidence in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ economic plans. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A dwindling number of Brits have confidence that the government can deliver on its plans for economic growth, fresh polling has found, laying bare the scale of Rachel Reeves’ challenge to restore voter trust as she prepares to unveil the Spending Review on Wednesday.

Just 22 per cent of Brits have some confidence in the government’s plan for economic growth, while 71 per cent are not confident the plan will work, according to fresh polling by Freshwater Strategy and City AM.

The poll of UK voters also indicates that Rachel Reeves is the most unpopular UK figure amongst ten leading politicians presented, with 51 per cent actively holding an unfavourable opinion of her and just 16 per cent declaring themselves favourable.

Spending Review decisions loom

The government’s spending review, to be released on Wednesday, will demonstrate whether Reeves was able to manage competing demands on Treasury coffers, all while trying not to sacrifice her fiscal rules.

Voters were broadly supportive of the government’s decision to raise defence spending, though 53 per cent say the government should commit to going further and put aside up to 3 per cent of GDP for defence by the next parliament.

Half of voters would support spending cuts in other areas to support an increase in funding for defence. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has predicted that a maximum hike in defence spending and NHS funding would mean all other departments will each face 1.8 per cent in annual cuts.

The government is widely expected to lift the two-child benefit cap, but the decision is unpopular with voters – with 52 per cent actively opposing it.

Views on expanding benefits by lifting the cap vary by income. Only 36 per cent of those earning under £30,000 are less likely to support removing the cap, while 48 per cent of those earning over £60,000 a year are warm to the idea.

Read more Majority of Labour MPs oppose Reeves’ fiscal rules

Voters are bearish

Overall, voters’ outlook on the UK economy’s trajectory in the next year remains bleak.

51 per cent expect things to get worse, while only 21 per cent think the economy will improve. Voters’ view on the subject has remained consistent since May in signs that Brits are yet to be convinced by recent government growth efforts.

Over half of voters expect taxes to rise, particularly income tax.

This comes after Reeves refused to rule out extending the income tax threshold freeze, introduced under the previous government, which could see people being plunged into higher tax brackets as inflation brings up wages, but bands remain at the same levels.

Over half – 51 per cent – of voters would prefer tax cuts even if it means there will be less funding available for public services.

The number of voters that favour tax cuts is down by 5 per cent since April, while those who prefer enhanced spending on public services is up 6 per cent.

Freshwater Strategy interviewed n=1,250 between the 6th and 8th of June. There is a 2.8 per cent margin of error.