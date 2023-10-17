French raider Rock ready to roll them over in the mud

Jockey Aurélien Lemaitre (seen riding Blue Rose Sen) will partner Big Rock at Ascot on Saturday

WITH star three-year-olds Paddington and Tahiyra on course to clash, the Qipco QEII (3.05pm) is not a race to miss.

It’s a contest that has thrown up surprise results in recent years though, notably with King Of Change in 2019 and last year when Bayside Boy shocked punters at 33/1, so from a betting perspective, it may be worth looking outside the top two.

It’s impossible not to respect Paddington, given the remarkable season Aidan O’Brien’s colt has enjoyed in winning four Group Ones in succession, but my worry with him is that he may be now feeling the effects of a long season, while this is undoubtably Tahiyra’s hardest assignment to date, taking on the colts for the first time.

Predicted soft ground is likely to blunt the speed of Inspiral, but it is exactly the sort of conditions that French raider BIG ROCK thrives in.

He beat current Champions Stakes favourite Horizon Dore by five lengths on heavy ground at Chantilly in May and has since run second to recent Arc winner Ace Impact.

Given his favoured conditions, Christopher Head’s runner looks overpriced at 10/1.

Horizon Dore is the one to beat in the Champions Stakes (3.45pm), however, I’m keen to look for a bit more value than the 2/1 available and with Ascot set to be hit by rain, one horse that is sure to handle conditions is ROYAL RHYME.

The three best runs of his career have come on bad ground, including when routing a strong field in handicap company at Goodwood this summer.

While this is a big step up, he won in his first try in pattern company at Ayr last time and, after only seven starts, is progressing rapidly.

At 14/1 he looks sure to go well.

POINTERS

Big Rock e/w 3.05pm Ascot (Saturday)

Royal Rhyme e/w 3.45pm Ascot (Saturday)