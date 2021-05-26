France to make UK travellers self-isolate over variant fears

People entering France from the UK will be forced to isolate over fears of spreading the so-called Indian Covid-19 variant.

The French government spokesman confirmed that all passengers crossing the Channel would have to self-isolate.

“France will set up compulsory isolation for people coming from the UK,” Gabriel Attal said, with more details to follow in the coming hours.

The country is currently on the UK’s travel “amber list”, meaning that people travelling back home have to take three Covid tests.

However, despite the government’s rules technically allowing travel to such locations, ministers have urged people not to do so.

The new restrictions will be yet another blow for the embattled Eurostar rail link, which is currently looking to increase the number of services it runs between London and Paris.

The company recently received £250m in new financing from various stakeholders, including French rail body SNCF, after months of pleading for a bailout.

The UK refused to participate, insisting that Eurostar was “not our company to save”. Ministers sold Britain’s 40 per cent stake in the firm in 2015.