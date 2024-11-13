Bosses believe WFH will come to an end – wishful thinking?

WFH, or join the commute?

Given the City of London is a major destination for commuters (especially those working in professional services) the new rhythm of hybrid working is perhaps more visible in the Square Mile than elsewhere.

Generally speaking, Mondays seem a little thin while Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays feel busier than ever. Fridays remain somewhat subdued. On the other hand, Sundays are bursting with people and energy in a way that was unimaginable five years ago, thanks to the emergence of destination restaurants and the realisation that the City is a fantastic part of town.

Zooming out, geographically, the rest of the country will be experiencing similar trends as many of those that can work from home (by no means everyone) still choose to do so for at least part of the week.

The latest ONS data reveals that forty per cent of us are still WFH at least part of the week, with older, highly educated people with children among the most likely demographic to do so. Those with a degree are ten times more likely to work in a hybrid arrangement than those with no qualifications, confirming something of a class divide. Interestingly, more dads opt for hybrid working than mums.

But as much as this appears to be a settled new normal, not everyone’s convinced that the pandemic-era shakeup to the way we work will remain part of the professional landscape. And by everyone, we mean bosses.

A recent survey of UK CEOs carried out by KPMG found that 83 per cent of bosses believe there will be a full return to pre-pandemic ways of working within three years. Anecdotally, it’s clear that many organisations who would like to see people in the office more regularly (whisper it: up to three days a week) are struggling to lay down the law, particularly among some younger colleagues or across parts of the public sector and civil service.

Elsewhere, bosses are taking a firmer approach with the likes of Amazon and the Washington Post telling staff the WFH party is over. In the UK, the government is legislating to give employees the right to ask for flexible working, with employers set to be required to explain themselves if the answer is “no, ” meaning this debate will likely end up dominating employment tribunals.

Meanwhile, the battle for a four day week is ramping up with new campaigns emerging and certain sectors leading the way. Buckle up, bosses.

