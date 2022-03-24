Fortnite publisher Epic Games raises £37m for Ukraine

Fortnite publisher Epic Games has raised more than $50m (£37m) for the Ukraine effort.

It comes after the gaming giant said it would be donating all proceeds from in-game sales, including cosmetic in-game items and virtual currency bought in a shop or online, until 3 April.

Xbox also said it would be donating its Fortnite fee.

“We’re not waiting for the actual funds to come in from our platform and payment partners, which can take a while depending on how the transaction was processed. As transactions are reported, we’ll log them and send the funds to the humanitarian relief organizations within days”, the company said on its website announcement.

Microsoft is contributing net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on Microsoft Store between March 20 to April 3, in all countries where the game is sold.

All donations from the US based firm will be going to UN agencies UNICEF, UNHCR, and WFP.

More and more companies across the world are supporting Ukrainian war efforts amid the Russian invasion.

Yesterday, Save the Children refused a £750,000 donation from a North Sea gas producer Neptune Energy. The charity said it was cutting all funding links to fossil fuels.