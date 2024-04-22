Formula E emissions rise but racing league leading on global metrics

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY – APRIL 14: Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 during the Misano ePrix Round 7 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on April 14, 2024 in Misano Adriatico, Italy. (Photo by Handout/Jaguar Racing via Getty Images)

The emissions produced by racing series Formula E are expected to rise this season for a third consecutive year but figures remain below carbon neutrality targets, a new report has shown.

The all-electric racing series, this year in its 10th season, has seen overall emissions rise for the second year in a row and that figure is set to rise again this year as the calendar expands.

But the sustainable Formula 1 competitor is remains below their season five baseline and expect figures to drop significantly by the end of the decade.

The league’s sustainability report explains how Formula E are setting the standard in the motorsporting industry while their newly published Climate Transition Plan offers a look into how they aim to continuously cut emissions.

Last year’s season nine is closer to the benchmark. Formula E emissions are expected to fall by 2030

Formula E figures

Baselines are set by the United Nations Science Based Targets initiative with the above graph showing the series has a healthy percentage reduction in carbon emissions compared to season five.

Formula E also topped the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sports report and became the first global sports organisation to align with PAS 2060, the international specification on carbon neutrality,

Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds said: “It is with great pleasure that we publish this sustainability report highlighting the tremendous work of everyone who makes up the championship and contributes to making us the leading example for sustainability in sport.”

Julia Palle, vice president of sustainability at the series, said: “While still only 10 years old, Formula E continues to lead the way in sustainability in sport and showcase that sustainability, performance, and entertainment can all powerfully co-exist.

“As we continue to grow, we also continue to implement the most advanced and comprehensive measures that benefit both people and the planet, leaving a positive legacy in the markets where we race.

“Sports organisations not only have a huge responsibility to reduce their own emissions, but leverage their huge fanbases, athletes and influence in making positive sustainable change that enhances not just the communities it impacts but the world we live in today.”