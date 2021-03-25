Former PM David Cameron will be investigated over lobbying Sunak and Bank for Covid cash for Greensill

Former Prime Minister David Cameron will be investigated over lobbying for Covid support for Greensill Capital before it collapsed.

Harry Rich, the registrar who polices the lobbying rules, confirmed to the Times he was launching an official investigation into the matter.

Cameron faces the probe because of a possible breach of anti-corruption rules set up when he was Prime Minister.

The Bank of England’s chief economist, Andy Haldane, said last night the central bank had rejected requests to include Greensill in its programme of Covid financing to help struggling firms through the pandemic.

“We had very clear criteria about accessing in this case one of our financing facilities, and the firm in question, Greensill, did not meet the criteria and therefore wasn’t granted access,” Haldane said.

Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no knowledge that Cameron lobbied Downing Street officials to help collapsed supply chain financier Greensill Capital secure state-backed loans.

Cameron lobbied the government to increase the company’s access to Covid-19 loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed, according to reports.

