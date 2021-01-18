Former Hong Kong lawmaker rejects HSBC explanation over frozen bank accounts

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui has renewed his criticism of HSBC despite the bank’s CEO expressing regret for freezing his bank accounts.

Noel Quinn, HSBC chief executive, had written to Hui last week explaining that the bank was unable to operate the accounts and was instructed to act by the police.

Hui, who fled Hong Kong late last year after facing criminal charges over pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub, took to Facebook to criticise Quinn’s message.

He said: “Any institution is an accomplice of human right infringement where it acts against due procedures with the effect of oppressing freedom.

“Has HSBC followed professional procedures of screening, asking, finding and evaluating?

“I openly hold HSBC accountable for answering these important questions.”

In December, the former lawmaker claimed accounts held by him and his family were frozen after he said he would seek exile in Britain to continue his pro-democratic activities.

Hui also asked HSBC to explain why members of his family were “collectively punished” on the Facebook post.

Authorities in Hong Kong have launched a crackdown on pro-democracy opposition since Beijing imposed a national security law in June.

In August last year, it was reported by Reuters that global banks were examining whether clients in the former British colony had ties to the pro-democracy movement, in a bid to avoid becoming involved in security laws.

Speaking to City A.M. about the opposition laws, Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, said: “When international companies enter China, they must have a large amount of compromise in terms of their integrity and reaction to social issues.

“This shows how Beijing manipulates economic powers to conduct and expand their authoritarianism.

“It is very scary for Hong Kong people. Most of us feel like we have already lost all freedom, especially the freedom of expression.”

