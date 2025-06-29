Former Glastonbury headliner shocks with secret set 10 years after Pyramid Stage slot

Florence Welsh performed Dog Days are Over on one of the festival’s smaller stages

Florence Welsh made a surprise appearance on the final evening of Glastonbury 2025.

The lead singer from Florence and The Machine joined indie band The Maccabees during their headline slot at The Park stage, one of the festival’s main stages.

Florence sang Dog Days Are Over and performed guest vocals on The Maccabees track Love You Better. Performing barefoot, she reminisced about her love for the 2000s indie band, called herself a super fan and asked the packed Park stage to jump throughout her hit single.

There hadn’t been any rumours of a Florence Welsh appearance. Her surprise performance came amid criticism of how this year’s ‘secret’ sets didn’t feel so secret. News about other surprise appearances, from artists like Pulp and Lorde, had spread hours before they happened. Read our review of Lorde’s set here.

The Maccabees broke up in 2016 but have reformed this year and will be headlining London festival All Points East later in the summer. They didn’t announce any new music during their Glastonbury set, which was packed with all their old hits including Latchmere, X-Ray Vision, Precious Time and The Pelican.

The band, who released four studio albums and were one of the seminal indie bands of the 2000s, released their last LP in 2015. They were clearly emotional to be reforming for Glastonbury, and hung around on stage for an extra few minutes after their set was finished to take in the audience applause.

Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 were this year’s Pyramid Stage headliners. Charli XCX was one of the acts booked on the festival’s second-biggest stage, The Other Stage. Other acts to perform over the weekend included Lewis Capaldi and the Irish rap trio Kneecap.

Glastonbury will take a fallow year in 2026 to allow the farm ground to rest, meaning the next festival will take place in 2027. This year marks the 90th birthday of Michael Eavis, the owner of the farm land on which the festival has taken place. The first Glastonbury festival took place in 1970.