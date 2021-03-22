Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries dies aged 62

Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries has died at the age of 62 after a short illness.

The Scot was born John Crichton-Stuart, the seventh Marquess of Bute, but adopted a pseudonym to disguise his background.

Dumfries won the British F3 title in 1984 and tested for Ferrari in 1985 before joining the Lotus F1 team the following year as Ayrton Senna’s team-mate but he was dropped after one season after finishing just five races with a best finish of fifth place.

Le Mans

A move into endurance racing saw him win Le Mans 24 Hours event with Jaguar in 1998.

“The indomitable spirit and energy which Johnny brought to his life will be greatly missed, and the immense warmth and love with which he embraced his family,” said a family statement.

“His heart was firmly rooted on the Island of Bute where he spent much of his time.

“He was a moderniser and an inspirational thinker, transitioning a family home to a progressive, working visitor facility and estate.”

