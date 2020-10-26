Former Baidu president joins WPP board

The former boss of Chinese search engine Baidu has joined the board of London-based advertising giant WPP, the company confirmed this morning.

Ya-Qin Zhang, who was president of Baidu for five years starting in 2014, will join WPP’s board as a non-executive director early next year.

Roberto Quarta, chairman of WPP, called Zhang “one of the world’s most celebrated technologists.”

“With his particular understanding of the changing consumer technology landscape within China, he will make an extremely valuable contribution to the WPP Board,” Quarta added.