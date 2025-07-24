Forget Edinburgh Fringe: the Camden Fringe is turning 20 and is bigger than ever

The Camden Fringe has increased its programming for its 20th year. Power Power is a silly comedy about hospitality and superpowers. It plays at the Hen & Chickens theatre this August

The Camden Fringe returns to the borough for the twentieth edition this August, bringing 400 live shows throughout four weeks.

Billed as London’s alternative to the Edinburgh Fringe, the performances span comedy, theatre, circus, dance and spoken word. There are 100 more shows in over 40 venues this year than last as the festival continues to gain traction in the capital.

“It’s by far the most extensive version of the Camden Fringe yet,” says Elizabeth Flower, programmer of the Camden Fringe since 2005. “We are delighted to welcome new venues this year (not all in the borough of Camden) to host all these shows as well as seeing the return of the old faithfuls that have been with us for around 15 years now.

20 years of the Camden Fringe – new things for 2025 include a ‘festival within a festival’

New for 2025 is Shakesfest, a “festival within a festival” featuring shows riffing on the work of William Shakespeare, and new venues include the Spid Theatre and WAC Arts, taking the festival further to the north-west of the capital. Other venues hosting performances include The Hen & Chickens, Etcetera Theatre, Camden People’s Theatre, The Bill Murray and the new Libra Theatre Cafe.

Some of the headline shows at this year’s Camden Fringe include Bloody, Bloody Kansas about America’s first-known serial killer family, running at the Hen & Chickens, a parody called Elon Musk: Lost in Space at the Theatre Technis and a new musical adaptation of The Canterville Ghost at the Libra Theatre Cafe. The topic of nepo babies returns in the comedy Nepo, Baby! at the Etcetera Theatre and Lust in Translation at the Museum of Comedy is a spin on the classic Scarlett Johansson film.

The festival takes an inclusive approach to its scheduling, with a variety of shows welcoming newcomers to the industry programmed alongside productions starring professional and established performers. “It’s exhausting, but exciting!” Elizabeth said of putting the festival together.

The festival runs 28 July to 24 August and the full programme is listed on the Camden Fringe website. Programming runs throughout the day and late into the night.

