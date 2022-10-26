Ford to discontinue Fiesta production as focus shifts to electric cars

Ford will discontinue the production of the iconic Fiesta from June 2023 as the car maker focuses on its electrification strategy. (Photo by Bryan Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ford will discontinue the production of its iconic Fiesta model by the end of June 2023 as the car maker focuses on its electrification strategy.

The marque announced today that, alongside the Fiesta, it will also stop manufacturing the S-MAX and Galaxy models.

“At Ford in Europe, we are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification with our passenger vehicles being fully electric by 2030 – and all vehicles across our Ford portfolio by 2035,” the company said in a statement.

The news comes on the heels of Ford signing agreements with steel manufacturers such as Tata to supply “green” steel from 2030.

Made without the use of fossil fuels, the steel will be used to produce an all-electric crossover vehicle from 2023.

“We will introduce three new exciting electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024,” Ford added.

“We plan to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the region by 2026, and the electric passenger vehicle production at the Cologne Electrification Centre will reach 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe.”

Commenting on the announcement, car insurance expert Alex Kindred said that stopping production of the Fiesta might hike costs in the second-hand market.

“This is something for drivers to consider when purchasing a used vehicle, especially when thinking about where costs can be saved in the current financial climate,” he said.