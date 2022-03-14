Ford accelerates EV transition with seven new cars

Ford has announced plans to introduce three new electric passenger vehicles and four electric commercial vehicles to the European market by 2024.

Starting in 2023, Ford will begin production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle, with a second electric vehicle added to the Cologne production line-up in 2024.

In addition, Ford’s top-selling passenger vehicle in Europe, the Ford Puma, will be available as an electric version from 2024.

The commercial vehicles include a new Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle in 2023, and the smaller, next generation Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle in 2024.

The car giant plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the region over the next four years – with a global goal to boost annual EV production to two million plus every year.

Its planned production of electric vehicles in Cologne, Germany, is now expected to reach 1.2m vehicles over six years, with a total product investment of $2bn.

Ford has also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with SK On Co and Koç Holding to create one of Europe’s largest commercial vehicle battery production sites in Turkey.

It hopes this will boost electric and commercial vehicle capacity, with Ford Otosan JV set to assume ownership of Ford’s Romanian manufacturing operations.

Jim Farley Ford president and chief executive said: “I am delighted to see the pace of change in Europe – challenging our entire industry to build better, cleaner and more digital vehicles. Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe.”

The company hopes the latest announcements will help Ford achieve zero emissions for all vehicle sales, and carbon neutrality across its European facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035.

The unveiling follows the European introduction of both the Mach-E in 2021 and Mach-E GT this year, plus the launch of the E-Transit in the next quarter.