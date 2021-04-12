Footfall rockets in first few hours of trading as lockdown restrictions are eased

Footfall rocketed this morning as England eased coronavirus restrictions and non-essential retail was allowed to open for business for the first time in months.

In the first few hours of trading this morning footfall in shopping centres jumped nearly 340 per cent when compared with last week, according to the latest data from Springboard.

Footfall on high streets was up 233 per cent, as Brits flocked to shops and hairdressers as lockdown measures eased, while retail parks saw a 58 per cent week-on-week increase.

Footfall across all UK destination is was up 218 per cent this morning when compared with the same time last week, and a whopping 505 per cent from 2020.

From today pub gardens, indoor gyms, hairdressers and non-essential retail are among businesses that can reopen in England, most for the first time in 2021.

Robin Osterly, chief executive at the Charity Retail Association, said: “We are anticipating very strong trading when charity shops reopen, driven by high levels of stock as people donate large volumes of pre-loved belongings stored up during lockdown.”

Jamie Mackenzie, director at employee benefits platform Sodexo Engage, added: “Today is a big day for many small businesses and there is a sense of optimism in the air as normality feels more within reach.

“But there’s no doubt the challenges of this year will leave a mark. The act of reopening is no easy feat, with companies having to digest and comply with new regulations while also making sure their teams feel safe, supported and ready to face the public once more.