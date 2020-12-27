Footfall collapses on Boxing Day as retailers count the cost of restrictions

Retailers across the country saw one of their busiest days of the year end with a whimper rather than a bang as Covid-19 restrictions saw High Street footfall collapse.

Across the country, retail footfall fell by 60 per cent, according to market watcher Springboard.

And even in Tier 2 and 3 areas, where non-essential retail remains open, footfall fell by 38 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

Retailers have felt the hit of restrictions since much of the country was plunged into the highest ‘Tier 4’ restrictions, closing shops on top of already-closed hospitality businesses.

West End retailers have told City A.M. that even with online traffic up on previous years, they expect to lose some 80 per cent of year-on-year sales.

“The West End’s businesses have demonstrated immense resilience, but if they are to survive into next year, they need reassurance and support in bridging the gap until sales can resume,” said Chief Exec of the New West End Company Jace Tyrell.