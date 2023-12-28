Five workplace trends that have gained popularity in 2023

City A.M. takes a look at some of the new corporate working, hiring and firing trends that have emerged over the last year.

Resenteeism

A twist on 2022’s buzzword presenteeism – the workplace phenomenon where showing up to work takes higher priority over taking care of oneself – resenteeism is used to describe employees who stay at their job and continue to be productive despite being actively unhappy in their role.

Boomerang employees

This is not a new term but picked up speed in 2023. It is used to describe employees who leave for various reasons and then return to the company. In March, a Harvard Business Review reported that nearly a quarter of all new hires in the US are Boomerang employees.

Bare Minimum Mondays

Tiktoker Mariso Jo popularised this term, which refers to making little effort on Mondays in a bid to ease into the working week. It has been met with mixed reactions (less positive from managers, of course), but it seems to be here to stay as long as the majority of firms stick to hybrid working.

Toggling tax

Another productivity-related term, toggling tax is the amount of time employees waste by toggling between different apps and tabs on their screens. According to a recent article in the Harvard Business Review, toggling between different applications and tabs during the working day can cost employees five working weeks per year.

Quiet hiring (and firing)

Not exactly the same thing despite the similar names, quiet hiring refers to a spate of internal hiring this year and companies look to keep costs down by avoiding hiring from outside the firm. Quiet firing, meanwhile, is where employers let workers go indirectly, by treating them poorly, failing to properly train staff or dish out pay rises and subtly push them out of the firm.