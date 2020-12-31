FirstGroup offload three US properties in £100m deal

Transport outfit FirstGroup have offloaded three properties used by its US bus group, Greyhound, in deals worth £102m.

The Aberdeen-based firm confirmed the deal to the stock market this morning.

The biggest of the three deals is an agreement to sell Greyhound’s Los Angeles terminal to a subsidiary of property firm Prologis for $88m (£65m).

Deals have also been struck on properties in Denver and in Ottawa, with the latter coming after Greyhound withdrew service from parts of Canada last year.

First has a sizable footprint in the US, and amongst other services is the largest provider of school transit with a fleet of 43,000 yellow buses.

