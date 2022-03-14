First Gap shop opens in Next’s Oxford St shop in retailer’s return to UK high street

The first Gap-branded shop within a Next store has opened on Oxford St, after the two firms entered a joint venture franchise.

The fashion retailers have joined forces with Next managing Gap’s e-commerce business plus Gap-branded “shop-in-shops” at Next stores.

The opening marks Gap’s physical return to the UK high street after the US retailer Gap announced it was stuttering all of its 81 stores in the UK in a phased exit.

Shoppers will be offered a range of Gap products with a customisation shop offering embroidery, badging and monogramming.

Work is underway to migrate Gap’s online business to Next’s Total Platform. The company is also working on integrating services such as click-and-collect, next-day delivery and other customer service options, for later this year.

Jon Jeffery, managing director of the joint venture, said: “I am so excited at the coming together of these two iconic businesses to relaunch the Gap brand in the UK and Ireland, and in particular I’m thrilled at the opportunity to bring Gap’s modern, American optimism to our customers at our new London store at 120 Oxford Street.”