First coronavirus case reported in London

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in London, according to reports.

The patient is reportedly a woman and is on her way to hospital.

The number of confirmed cases in the UK has now reached nine.

Earlier today businessman Steve Walsh, who contracted the illness on a work visit to Singapore before passing it to others on a skiing trip in France, left Guys and St Thomas’ hospital. The NHS said he is no longer contageous.

It also emerged that an A&E doctor at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex was among the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The World Health Organization (WHO) named the new strain of coronavirus Covid-19 yesterday.



Total cases of coronavirus in China have risen to 44,653, health officials said, including 2,015 new confirmed cases. Markets took heart from the number, with it being the lowest daily rise since 30 January.



