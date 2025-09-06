Firefighters tackle blaze at BBC’s former HQ Television Centre

The fire is affecting floors towards the top of the building, which include a restaurant and an area of external decking and ducting, while an unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected. Photo credit: London Fire Brigade /PA Wire.

Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at the old BBC Television Centre in London’s White City.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said about 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines had been called to the nine-storey building on Wood Lane.

Photos from the scene show crews at the Helios Building at the BBC’s former headquarters, which has since been converted into flats and a restaurant.

The fire service said in a statement: “The fire is currently affecting floors towards the top of the building.

“A restaurant, external decking and ducting is currently alight. An unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected by the fire.”

One person was treated by paramedics then discharged at the scene, London Ambulance Service said.

Nearby buildings are being evacuated as a precaution and a rest centre has been set up for those who had to leave their homes.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.13am today to reports of a fire on Wood Lane in White City.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team.

“We have treated one patient and discharged them at the scene.

“The incident is ongoing and we remain on scene as a precaution, working closely with our emergency services partners.”

The BBC was primarily based at Television Centre until 2013 before moving to its current location at Broadcasting House.

The website for the Helios Building says it currently accommodates 162 homes, along with a gym and a 47-bedroom hotel.

Wood Lane is closed to traffic and people are advised to avoid the area.

The brigade said first reports of the fire were received just after 3am and crews from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

Two 32-metre turntable ladders are being deployed as water towers to help extinguish the fire from height.

The cause of the fire is not known.

By John Besley, Jordan Reynolds and Joe Hadden, PA