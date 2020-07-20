Fire breaks out at Bournemouth beach

Firefighters are battling a large fire that has broken out on a beach in Bournemouth this afternoon.

The fire has affected three beach huts and around 100 sq metres of heath next to the busy beach, authorities said.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed beach-goers watching on as firefighters battle the blaze.

Local police and the fire service have urged people to stay away from the area.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said on Twitter: “We are currently dealing with a fire on West Underclif Bournemouth, affecting three beach huts and approx. 100 sqm of heath.

“There is significant smoke across the promenade and West Hill Road. Please stay away from the area & keep doors/windows closed as a precaution.”

Dorset Police added: “Please avoid the area of the West Cliff lift on Bournemouth’s West Cliff following a beach hut fire, which has spread to nearby beach huts and is moving up the cliff.

“A cordon is in place for the safety of members of the public. We are assisting with the cordon.”

More to follow.