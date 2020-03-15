Fintech start-up Lifetise begins crowdfunding push

Award-winning start-up Lifetise has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Seedrs platform, just weeks after its chief executive was named one of Innovative Finance’s rising stars of fintech.

The platform, which helps people decide how to afford big life decisions like buying a house, was recently listed as one of the 2020’s most influential fintech companies by the Financial Technologist.

The decision to begin fundraising follows in the footsteps of fellow start-ups Bud and Cytora, which raised £20m and £25m respectively last year.

Like Lifetise, both companies were a part of Accenture’s Fintech Innovation Lab accelerator before raising the funds.

Accenture has described Lifetise as “leading the way with a wave of engaging, end-to-end, transparent and informative mortgage application processes”.

Chief executive Caroline Hughes said: “I have ambition to grow Lifetise so it can help many millions of people. Crowdfunding is a key part of this.

“We’re really invested in helping people work out what to do with their money at every stage of their lives, so we’re with them for the long-haul! We want our customers to be able to own a piece of Lifetise and share in our successes.

“I want our investors to be a diverse group of people that reflects our customer base. Crowdfunding is perfect because you can invest from as little as £10, so it opens it up to everyone.”