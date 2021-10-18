A new collection of contemporary studios, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Bromley-by-Bow is launching 13th November, available with the London Help to Buy: Equity Loan* scheme on selected plots.

As the prices in nearby Bow, Hackney Wick, Bethnal Green and London Fields have dramatically risen in recent years, many first-time buyers are finding it a challenge to step onto the property ladder. At Leaside Lock, Guinness Homes is bringing a fresh, sophisticated collection of apartments to the area with competitive price tags. Some of which can be purchased using the London Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme, meaning lower deposits and smaller mortgages are needed. Alternatively, there are also a number of 1 & 2 bedroom Shared Ownership apartments remaining, starting at £90,000 for a 25% share**, boasting terraces or balconies and high-end specifications.

Using the London Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme at Leaside Lock, first-time buyers can pay a minimum deposit of 5% of the property purchase price and take out an equity loan covering up to 40%. (The remainder of the purchase price will be borrowed from a mortgage lender.) This government loan is interest free for the first five years, making it an ideal route onto the property ladder.

With the legacy of London 2012 flowing down the River Lea, the vibrant district of Bromley-by-Bow is undergoing significant investment. The area just keeps getting better and there’s always something new to discover. Minutes from the City and a few steps from the water, you’d be hard-pressed to find another destination where brunch in Shoreditch, shopping in Stratford and paddle boarding along the canal are all Sunday morning options, just moments apart.

Here, waterside living truly comes into its own. There’s little else as tranquil as a sunrise stroll along the river. Limehouse Cut is also a short walk away, as well as the leafy, open spaces of Three Mills Green, Mile End Park and Victoria Park.

Being in Zone 2 with two tube lines passing through the Bromley-by-Bow station and the DLR around the corner, travel times to central London, Canary Wharf, East Bank and Stratford are rapid – with residents also benefiting from the direct underpass connected between Leaside Lock and Bromley-by-Bow underground station. Alternatively, the Cycle Superhighway and canal towpath are convenient scenic routes to take. And London City Airport is only 4.6 miles† away.

Life at Leaside Lock is a fusion of East London expression with the refinement of the West End. Where an afternoon spent discovering the latest art exhibition in Bow is followed by cocktails on the residents’ roof terrace. The best of the capital is encapsulated in one destination, with a doorstep full of options.

From local pubs and restaurants serving Sunday roasts and charcuterie boards to the riverside eateries just a kayak paddle away, this bustling area is alive from morning to night. Plus, the bright lights and big brands of Westfield at Stratford are walkable in only 30 minutes† – perfectly placed to enjoy London’s best bits.

Bromley-by-Bow’s rich history can be read across the cityscape. With the iconic Three Mills Island resting just behind Leaside Lock, the area’s industrial past has strongly influenced the look of the new architectural additions. Residential specialists and award-winning architects, Assael, were appointed by Guinness Homes to design the ambitious first phase of the masterplan.

“The three red brick buildings, between 9 and 10 storeys, reference the industrial heritage of the area. These will sit alongside two taller buildings of 17 and 27 storeys, where their pale green pre-cast concrete facades reflect the mossy tones in the timeline along the river edge…. From these buildings you will get natural light and exceptional views across the rivers, the Olympic Park and the City”.

With a concierge desk and convenience store, parcels are always signed for and the essentials are to hand. An energising workout in the residents-only gym or meditation in the yoga studio can be followed by a freshly roasted coffee in the cafe, or an afternoon cocktail on the roof terrace. Life at Leaside Lock is about balance. It’s a place where each day is elevated, and lifestyle takes centre stage. Here there’s something for everyone.

“The vision for Leaside Lock holds future residents at the heart of Assael’s design, bringing to life a collection of five new buildings to provide a variety of quality homes. The culmination of residential dwellings, community facilities, affordable workspace and retail offerings will create a modern and thriving new cultural district for people to live, work and enjoy”.

For more information visit leasidelock.com

*London Help to Buy: Equity Loan – London Help to Buy is available subject to eligibility, terms and conditions. Applicants should seek independent financial advice, and get information and guidance on applying for a Help to Buy: Equity Loan at www.helptobuy.gov.uk. **Shared Ownership – Terms and conditions apply. This scheme is subject to status and fitting criteria. Minimum and maximum share values will apply and rent is payable on the unsold share. Shared Ownership value is £90,000 for a 25% of the full market value of £360,000. †Distances and walking times taken from www.google.co.uk/maps and are approximate only. October 2021.