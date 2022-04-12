Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Find business funding that fits your needs

It’s a difficult time for small businesses.

Government-backed lending schemes are winding down, but interest rates and inflation are climbing. Tens of thousands of businesses need to access to capital faster than ever. Are you one of them?

Puzzle Funding is an NACFB-accredited start-up that understands how to sustain and scale a business. Puzzle could fill the gaps many traditional lenders can’t. The company checks your eligibility, not your credit score. Use theIR free platform to see which lenders qualify for your business.

It takes three minutes, and you can get funds in as little as an hour.

Find out more at puzzlefunding.co.uk