Financial protection for holidays surges in importance amid pandemic, says aviation watchdog

Financial protection for holidays has surged in importance over the pandemic, with many families relying on the safeguard amid sudden restrictions.

Nearly 75 per cent of holidaymakers consider ATOL protection more important now than before Covid-19 began curbing travel, research by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has found.

The industry watchdog urged families who are looking for some vitamin D during the winter to check for financial protection when booking their getaways.

Some four in five travellers consider ATOL protection when booking a holiday, the CCA added, as it has become almost essential when travelling during a global pandemic.

It follows a number of holidays ahead of the festive period being cancelled or re-routed over fresh restrictions in Europe in response to the latest Omicron wave.

“With many travellers considering ATOL protection more important since the pandemic, we want to make sure consumers are aware of the financial protection that ATOL provides,” head of ATOL, Michael Budge said.

“Whilst travel has not yet normalised, we’re asking holidaymakers to make smart decisions for their well-earned breaks by booking ATOL protected trips.”

The CAA has also advised travellers to book trips on a credit card where possible, so holidays can be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.