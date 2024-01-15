Fieldfisher: London law firm signs long-term lease for its City headquarters

Law firm Fieldfisher has renewed the lease on its London headquarters, which will see it stay in the building until 2035.

The law firm has been based out of Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4 since 2014. It occupies circa 81,000 square feet of office space across three floors of the landmark nine-storey building.

As part of the renewal, Fieldfisher will also pursue a refurbishment plan to transform its existing space into a more sustainable, innovative and collaborative working environment for all of its people and clients.

The firm has signed an agreement with Man Group, an investment management business, to extend its stay in the building for the next 11 years.

The law firm has 26 offices across 12 countries, mostly in Europe.

Commenting on the deal, Fieldfisher’s managing partner Robert Shooter, said: “We are delighted to have extended our lease and will be staying in Riverbank House, a landmark building in a highly desirable location.”

He continued: “We are an open-minded and collaborative firm, with a history of embracing innovation and different ways of working, and this is set to continue. With this deal, our ambition is to turn our London headquarters into a vibrant and welcoming hub, a cutting-edge destination for all our colleagues, clients and future recruits.”

“With our newly opened Vienna office, a recent office move in Dublin and forthcoming major moves in Hamburg and Berlin, we have been making a string of property investments, as part of our European growth agenda.

“This gives us an opportunity to rethink what an office space is really for and create a blueprint for how we, at Fieldfisher, work and collaborate going forward, in response to emerging technologies and alternative working models. We are excited about what comes next,” he added.