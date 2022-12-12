Fever-Tree names new chair to head tonic water titan

Fever-Tree has appointed Domenic De Lorenzo to chair the tonic water giant.

De Lorenzo, will step into the role after the London-listed beverage maker’s annual general meeting in May 2023.

He is set to take up the reins from Bill Ronald, who was appointed as chair in 2013 and oversaw the company’s stock market listing debut the following year.

De Lorenzo has experience as a chartered accountant and has previously held the titles of chief financial officer and executive board director at brewing giant SABMiller.

He has had a non-executive director position on the Fever-Tree board since May 2018.

In interim results in September, Fever-Tree posted an adjusted EBITDA of £22m, compared to £29.2m in the first half of 2021 – down 24.7 per cent.

The drinks firm said its gross margins had been hit by “inflationary cost pressures and continued exposure to elevated Trans-Atlantic freight costs.”

However, sales hit £160.9m, an increase of 14 per cent, after pubs and bars showed “promising signs of recovery and demand remaining strong” after Covid restrictions were eased across different markets.