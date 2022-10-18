FCA’s enforcement chief to leave next spring

Mark Steward

The Financial Conduct Authority’s head of enforcement, Mark Steward, has announced that he will be stepping down after seven years with the regulator.

The FCA said in a statement today that Steward will leave in spring next year, and that the search for his successor “will begin shortly.”

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, said: “I am hugely grateful for Mark’s leadership, dedication and expertise and wish him the very best for the future.”

“Mark has brought his formidable experience as a regulator and as a litigator to the FCA, delivering significant enforcement cases across a broad spectrum, as well as the FCA’s data-led approach to market oversight,” Rathi said.

“He has shown that the FCA is willing to take on challenging cases, will use the full extent of our powers and will deliver results that have a real impact for the markets we oversee and for those who rely on them,” he added.