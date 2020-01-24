City Talk
Friday 24 January 2020 10:29 am

FCA appoints interim chief executive to replace Andrew Bailey


The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that Christopher Woolard will take over as interim chief executive of the regulator after current boss Andrew Bailey leaves to become governor of the Bank of England (BoE).

Woolard, who is currently the FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition, will take over after Bailey’s departure in March, running the watchdog while the Treasury runs an open recruitment process for a permanent chief executive. 

Bailey, who has led the FCA since 2016, was announced as Mark Carney’s successor for the top job at Threadneedle Street in December. 


“I’m delighted that I’ve been asked to take on this role,” said Woolard. 

“We have a huge job to do and I’m looking forward to working with the Board and colleagues across the FCA as we continue to deliver the FCA’s mission.”

FCA chair Charles Randell said he was looking forward to working with Woolard. “I’m confident that he and Executive Committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey.”

