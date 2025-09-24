What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Fashion Frenzee Closes London Fashion Week with a Powerful Celebration of Conscious Fashion

Designs by Sanya Casper Dutta

Photo credit: Central London Alliance / Mickey Lee

London, 24 September 2025 – Fashion Frenzee brought London Fashion Week to a dynamic finale on Monday evening, uniting designers, artists, fashion lovers, and changemakers in the historic Guildhall Art Gallery, transforming the City of London Corporation’s iconic venue into a runway of creativity, innovation and sustainable spirit.

The City of London Corporation’s Guildhall Art Gallery hosting Fashion Frenzee

Photo credit: Central London Alliance / Mickey Lee

The pioneering event, delivered by Central London Alliance CIC in partnership with Blue Orchid Hospitality and supported by the City of London Corporation, celebrated diversity, sustainability, and emerging talent, showcasing the future of fashion through storytelling, creativity, and community spirit.

Highlights of the evening included:

Two narrated runway shows featuring sustainable and ethical collections from emerging designers and artists

Designs by CQ London

Photo credit: Central London Alliance / Mickey Lee

A catwalk finale championing pre-loved fashion, proving that fashion can be both conscious and captivating.

Mrs Universe 2022 in Guildhall Art Gallery

Photo credit: Central London Alliance / Mickey Lee

A line-up of models including Mrs Universe 2022 , further underscoring the event’s global reach and celebration of diversity.

, further underscoring the event’s global reach and celebration of diversity. A silent auction , with all proceeds supporting two impactful charities: Integrity International Trust and Dress for Success, Greater London.

, with all proceeds supporting two impactful charities: Integrity International Trust and Dress for Success, Greater London. A unique shopping experience, giving guests the chance to connect directly with designers and explore one-of-a-kind creations.

London 3 x 3 pop up shop at Fashion Frenzee 2025

Photo credit: Central London Alliance / Mickey LeeFashion Frenzee

Nadia Perrier, Director of Central London Alliance and curator of Fashion Frenzee, commented:

“Fashion Frenzee was designed to shine a light on the creativity and diversity that make London such a global capital of style, while championing responsibility in how we create and consume fashion. I’m proud that together with our brands and partners, we’ve made fashion not just stylish, but purposeful.

Perrier commented on the importance of the fashion and textiles industry – contributing a quarter of a million jobs in London alone and £62 billion to the UK’s GDP, but emphasised the issues on textile waste and how we all have a commitment to supporting brands committed to sustainable production and considering pre-loved purchases.

“It is our job to support this sector in looking after our planet whilst continuing its vital contribution to London and the UK’s economy. Together, we have the power to change things for the better.”

Featured designers included:

Atelier Thakral, reviving traditional Zardosi embroidery with ethical couture (selected designer from the London College of Fashion);

CQ (Cheongsam Quotidien) London, blending Eastern heritage with Western design;

GOFF COURTNEY, redefining fashion as age-, size- and gender-free;

Le Ballon Responsable, founded by rugby legend Serge Betsen, turning used rugby balls into artisanal fashion pieces;

The Collective by London 3×3, merging sport and sustainability through streetwear;

Designs by Pop Specs

Photo credit: Central London Alliance / Mickey Lee

Pop Specs, playful eyewear brand using state-of-the -art technology to redefine how eyewear is made

Sanya Casper Dutta, bold sustainable designer promoting vegan fashion (selected designer from the London College of Fashion);

Sanya Dutta Casper with her models Sreeja and Fabienne

Photo credit: Tony Ngan

The evening drew a diverse audience, includingDuchess Williams-Alonga, President of the Commonwealth Countries League, who joined in championing conscious design and community spirit together with HRH Princess Katrina, Lady de Silva.

Tony Matharu, Chairman of Central London Alliance, commented:

“This conclusion of London Fashion Week was about more than fashion or the historic setting at Guildhall Art Gallery— it was about the story of London itself. Fashion Frenzee highlighted the city’s unique ability to host experiences and events that resonate across the broadest spectrum of people: including from fashion journalists and artists to students, city elders and those in media, banking, and hospitality. This reflects the diversity of London and the complex network of connections that bind our city together.

Central London Alliance’s Fashion Frenzee demonstrated how cultural initiatives can strengthen our position as a world-leading city, celebrating creativity, innovation and community while strengthening London’s position in the world. The diversity of London’s talent, and the complex networks that connect us, are what make London truly distinctive.

The Central London Alliance was established to help drive London’s economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19, and through events in sustainable fashion, sports and other activations in iconic London settings, we demonstrate collaboration, innovation, and inclusion — ensuring London remains vibrant, resilient, and globally relevant, whilst enhancing its unrivalled rich tapestry of life. “

Model in Guildhall Art Gallery, showcasing pre-loved wedding wear

Photo credit: Central London Alliance / Mickey Lee

Hosted in the stunning Guildhall Art Gallery, home to masterpieces and London’s Roman Amphitheatre, the evening offered a fittingly iconic backdrop for a celebration of talent, diversity and purpose – reinforcing London’s position as a global capital of culture, creativity and conscious fashion.

The Lady Mayoress of the City of London, Florence King set the tone for an inspiring evening commenting:

“It was thrilling to watch the City of London Corporation’s beautiful Guildhall Art Gallery transform itself into a backdrop and stage to enable emerging and established designers to show off their incredible work, as well as promote ‘pre-loved’ clothing. For its part, Fashion Frenzee deserves praise for celebrating fashion, community, and diversity, while also championing responsibility and sustainability. This wonderful and very well-attended event provided a dynamic finale to the fashion calendar.”

The City of London Corporation is one of the largest funders of heritage and cultural activities in the UK and invests over £130m every year. The organisation manages a range of world-class cultural and heritage institutions, including the Barbican Centre, Tower Bridge, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Guildhall Art Gallery, The London Archives, and Keats House. It also supports the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Museum, which is due to open next year.

Fashion Frenzee continues to redefine what a fashion event can be, proving that sustainability, inclusivity, and artistry are not trends but the future of the industry.