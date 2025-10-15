Farage’s crypto fantasies are a risk British taxpayers can’t afford to take

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 29: Bitcoin Magazine’s Frank Corva and UK Leader of the Reform Party Nigel Farage hold hands as Farage holds up a copy of his proposed Cryptocurrencies and Digital Finance Bill after their talk at The Bitcoin Conference at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center on May 29, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Farage spoke about the Reform Party’s support of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage’s proposed crypto policies — including a £5bn national bitcoin reserve, a flat 10 per cent crypto tax, and rejection of a digital pound — are bold in rhetoric but economically reckless, risking public funds on volatile assets and undermining fiscal stability, says Tim Focas

Nigel Farage has taken to the stage at the Digital Asset Summit in London to unveil a new set of crypto policies that may sound radical, but in financial reality, they hold about as much credibility as a lottery ticket masquerading as a savings account. A £5bn “national bitcoin reserve fund” and a flat 10 per cent tax on crypto gains, not to mention a full-throated rejection of the Bank of England’s central bank digital currency plans, is front and centre of his policy agenda. But like many of Reform UK’s policies, beneath the political theatrics, the economic logic is deeply flawed.

Sure, the idea of a national bitcoin reserve fund sounds bold. But bold isn’t the same as economically viable. Bitcoin is notoriously volatile. Even just a 10 per cent drop would wipe out £500m of his fund overnight. A 50 per cent crash? Well, that’s £2.5bn down the drain. Governments hold reserves to provide stability, not to gamble on the latest speculative asset. Bitcoin is not a bond, it’s closer to digital roulette. And unlike cash or gilts, you can’t reliably spend it without potentially crashing the market or taking a loss.

Then there’s the proposed flat 10 per cent capital gains tax on crypto. On the surface, it sounds like a good idea. However, has nobody told Farage that policy comes at a cost? High-income crypto investors would pay far less than under the current system, potentially shrinking government revenue. Worse, it could encourage short-term speculative trading instead of productive long-term investment, turning the UK into a haven for quick flips rather than solid investment. In other words, it’s a revenue gamble as well as a market one.

Why oppose Britcoin?

If this wasn’t enough, Farage’s opposition to a Bank of England digital currency shows a fundamental misunderstanding of how modern economies function. CBDCs aren’t “authoritarian traps” as he puts it. On the contrary, they’re tools for efficiency, financial inclusion, and modern monetary policy. Rejecting them leaves the UK reliant on private crypto, whose volatility and limited acceptance make it unsuitable as a backbone for the national economy.

Recent events underscore these risks. After Farage’s long-time friend President Trump announced new tariffs on China over the weekend, over $19bn in crypto positions were liquidated, and Bitcoin plunged more than 12 per cent. If the US trade war can destabilise a £5bn government fund overnight, the taxpayer exposure is real. Given Farage’s political links across the Atlantic, this serves as a stark warning that investment speculation and politics rarely mix safely.

A government “bitcoin reserve” is nothing more than a speculative bet dressed up as policy. A flat crypto tax risks much needed revenue coming into the treasury coffers. And as for dismissing a digital pound, this is frankly a gross oversight of future financial stability which is the primary role of a central bank

Reform UK’s crypto policies may excite crypto bros, but when it comes to economic credibility, they fall flatter than an Andrea Jenkyns’ party conference rendition of insomniac. An ironic choice of song as only someone who has hardly had any sleep would dream up an economic policy so ill thought out. A government “bitcoin reserve” is nothing more than a speculative bet dressed up as policy. A flat crypto tax risks much needed revenue coming into the treasury coffers. And as for dismissing a digital pound, this is frankly a gross oversight of future financial stability which is the primary role of a central bank. Boldness is not the same as fiscal prudence Mr Farage. And when it comes to the nation’s finances, prudence should always come first.

Tim Focas is head of capital markets at Aspectus