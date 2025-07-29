Facing low pay and rising rents, a quarter of young Brits weigh UK exit

Dubai has proven a particularly popular destination for young Brits with itchy feet

Over a quarter of young Brits are considering leaving the UK to escape the country’s stuttering economy and unaffordable housing market.

As many as 28 per cent of 18-30 year-olds are either planning to quit the UK or have seriously considered emigrating, according to a poll from free-market think tank the Adam Smith Institute (ASI).

Another 30 per cent said they had ‘briefly considered’ it, while 35 per cent said leaving the UK had never crossed their mind.

Respondents overwhelmingly cited the UK’s supply-starved housing market and difficult financial backdrop as being a core driver of their disillusion with Britain.

Over six in 10 (65 per cent) believe it will become even more difficult to find affordable housing in the next five years, compared to just one in five who believe it will get easier.

And half said they felt most of their peers were struggling to make ends meet in the face of ever-increasing housing costs and stagnating wages.

“The youngest generation of British workers are sending a clear message. They feel overtaxed, underhoused and undervalued,” said Emma Schubart, data and insights manager at the ASI. “If our political class continues to ignore these warning signs, we risk exporting our talent at precisely the moment when it is most needed.”

Australia and Dubai on young Brits’ hit list

The think tank’s findings are the latest evidence of a ‘brain drain‘ said to be gripping Britain, as an increasing number of the country’s ambitious young professionals turn overseas to forge their careers.

Jurisdictions like Dubai and Australia have proven especially popular with the cohort, won over by their vibrant economies, higher living standards and better weather. An estimated 40,000 Brits moved from the UK to the Emirati city-state in 2024 alone, and last month officials unveiled a first-time buyer scheme that made it easier for its young residents – including its fast-growing expat community – to get on the housing ladder.

The proliferation of so-called ‘digital nomad’ visas, which allow professionals to work for a UK company from abroad, has also served to accelerate the number of departures.

Research from polling agency Public First has estimated the UK is missing out on over £3bn of consumer spending because of increasing uptake in the schemes on offer in far-flung destinations like Bali and Costa Rica. The firm put the direct annual loss to the Exchequer from young Brits using the schemes at least £320m.

Responding to the ASI figures, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “It’s sad but not a surprise that ambitious young Brits are increasingly looking overseas for opportunities.”

“This can’t go on. We must give the next generation the freedom to thrive, raise families, and build a bright future here in the UK,” he added.

