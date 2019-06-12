Facebook to create 500 tech jobs in London as it opens new engineering hub

Roughly 100 of the new roles will be in artificial intelligence, with many of the employees working to detect and remove malicious content, fake accounts and other harmful behaviour, the company said. Read more: Facebook rips apps off new Huawei smartphones
The social media firm plans to employ more than 3,000 people across its three London sites by the end of the year, as it ramps up its presence in the capital.
“These hundreds of new jobs demonstrate not only our commitment to the UK but also our determination to do everything we can to keep Facebook safe and secure.”
Facebook and other social media giants have come under increased scrutiny in recent months over their policies towards harmful content posted to their platforms.
The government has laid the groundwork for future regulation to ensure the companies have a duty of care over their users.
But industry groups have warned the measures could have a disproportionate impact on the UK’s tech sector, as well as serious implications for freedom of expression.
London is now the social media firm’s largest engineering hub outside the US, with 1,800 people employed in technology and engineering by the end of the year.
It comes weeks after Whatsapp, which is owned by Facebook, chose London as the home for its new payments hub. The messaging app has said it is looking to recruit 100 members of staff for the new base.
Apple is currently constructing its new London headquarters at Battersea Power Station, while Google has begun work on its sprawling £1bn campus in King’s Cross.