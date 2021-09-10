Facebook looking to expand into new London office space

Facebook is readying to grow its London presence with plans to move into a new office block near its current Brock Street base.

The tech giant is reportedly looking to move into all of the space at 1 Triton Square, which is owned by British Land.

Media company Dentsu Aegis had signed a prelet on the 310,000 sq ft space four years ago but has decided to remain at its current office. An increase in home-working means it does not need the expansion anymore.

A Dentsu International spokesperson told Estates Gazette: “We have committed to a new hybrid model of working that blends both office and remote working, providing flexibility and balance for our people.

“This change has provided an opportunity to re-evaluate our property requirement and we have negotiated with British Land to remain with our current lease agreements at 10 and 20 Triton Street.”

The reports come after Snapchat and Tiktok both expanded their London presence earlier this year.

In July, the social media firm told employees “anyone whose role can be done remotely can request remote work”.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook staff he was intending to spend up to half of 2022 working remotely.