EY strengthens tax controversy and risk management team with five key appointments

EY has announced the arrival of five key appointments to its tax controversy and risk management team, expanding its tax litigation and corporate crime service offerings to clients. The new arrivals are all practicing solicitors.

James Wilson, EY Partner and head of the Tax Controversy and Risk Management team comments:

“We’re delighted to welcome these new team members. All bring vast experience and will help to strengthen our position as a market-leader in the tax dispute and litigation field.”

Richard Doran

Richard Doran joins the team as a Director bolstering EY’s tax litigation practice with a wealth of experience litigating tax disputes, including many with a cross-border or public law context, at all levels of the UK Courts & Tribunals and before the CJEU. Prior to joining EY, Richard spent eight years as solicitor within the tax litigation teams of both a City firm and a Big Four competitor, acting for both high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients.

Julian Balson

Julian Balson also joins the team as Director and will focus on building EY’s financial crime and non-VAT, indirect taxes controversy and litigation business. Julian has more than a decade’s worth of experience advising clients affected by high impact HMRC interventions and where fraud has been alleged. Prior to EY, Julian was a junior partner at a Top 20 City law firm.

Daniel Greene

Daniel Greene joins as a solicitor. Prior to joining EY, Daniel spent six years in the disputes resolution department of a firm of solicitors specialising in tax and commercial disputes and litigation. Daniel has extensive litigation experience, acting on behalf of corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals.

Paula Ruffell

Paula Ruffell joins as Senior Manager focussing on leading the tax risk management projects and winning tax disputes work. Paula spent nearly 9 years at HMRC’s Solicitor’s Office in a range of litigation and advisory roles, predominantly dealing with direct tax issues before working at a couple of competitors working across a range of tax controversy issues and HMRC disputes, in particular in the international tax space and leading tax risk management offerings.

Davinder Sahota

Davinder Sahota joins as a solicitor from a big four competitor. Her focus will be on litigation, which continues to be a huge growth area for EY’s tax controversy and risk management team.