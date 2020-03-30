EY resigns as auditor of Travelex owner Finablr as board members quit

EY has resigned as auditor of Finablr after the troubled payments firm could not accommodate some adjustments it requested, including changing the composition of its board.



Trading in the London-listed firm’s shares was suspended earlier this month after Finablr warned it was preparing for potential insolvency. It has launched an investigation into its finances.



Read more: Travelex owner Finablr planning for ‘potential insolvency’

Finablr also said it had discovered $100m (£81m) in undisclosed cheques made before its initial public offering in 2018 that may have been used as security for financing arrangements for the benefit of third parties.



Operations of the company’s unit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been seized by the country’s central bank.



Finablr’s struggles mark the latest blow for UAE-based billionaire BR Shetty, its founder and majority owner. Shetty also founded hospital operator NMC Health, whose shares were suspended last month after evidence of potential fraud was uncovered.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime



In an update to the stock exchange this morning, Finablr said EY had cited “concerns arising out of recent events at the company and NMC Health plc”, “the adequacy of corporate governance concerns”, and “the recent issues that have caused the Company to commission an independent review of the Company’s financial arrangements



Finablr also said that prior to its resignation, EY had requested a number of changes as a condition of it continuing to audit the company, including changes to the composition of its board.



“The board was unable to accommodate EY’s requirements in full in the time allowed to them,” Finablr said. EY has been contacted for comment.



Read more: Travelex owner Finablr in danger of collapse as shares suspended

Finablr also said on Monday that Abdulrahman Basaddiq and Bassam Hage have stepped down as directors of the company.



“I wish to make it clear that I had no knowledge concerning the matters which are the subject of an independent investigation, including the use of cheques,” Basaddiq said in his resignation letter.

