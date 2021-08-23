Extinction Rebellion: Giant climate talk table set up in Trafalgar Square

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion have erected a giant pink table in the centre of London today, in their bid to ensure everyone gets a seat at the table of discussion when it comes to the warming climate and its impacts.

The four-metre structure, which reads “come to the table” and has been fit with a stereo and sleeping quarters, lies at the intersection by Upper St Martins Square and Long Acre.

Credit: Extinction Rebellion

It also kicks off what is intended to be a two-week long protest in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s damning climate report, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as “code red for humanity”.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist Linda Doyle, who has been spotted atop of the table, said: “If governments continue to fail us when climate breakdown is happening everywhere we look, ordinary people have to take matters into their own hands, rebel for life, and demand a new political economy designed to put the wellbeing of people and the planet first.”

Crowds began gathering in Trafalgar Square at around 10am this morning and since blocked off the plaza with a marching band.

Credit: Extinction Rebellion

The climate activists targeted Trafalgar Square for its high levels of footfall, the group said in a statement.

“As floods, fire and famine break out around the world, it is clear that climate breakdown is here now, and there is no choice left now but to take urgent action,” Extinction Rebellion said.

“Everyone deserves a seat at the table to have a say in how to tackle the greatest crisis of our times.”

Trafalgar Square is the first location of a string of “occupations” which the capital will see over the next fortnight.